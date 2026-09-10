Upper Volga Water Levels Drop Dramatically in Central Russia

The Upper Volga River in Tver region (Central Russia) is experiencing a fundamental shift in its hydrological cycle. Spring floods are weakening, and water levels are dropping to the point where sections of the river near Rzhev have become shallow enough to cross on foot. In some areas, the volume of the spring runoff has fallen by more than half.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by БИБЛИОТЕКАРЬ, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Volga river

This decline is driven by a change in winter weather patterns. Warmer winters with frequent thaws cause snow to melt earlier and more gradually. Consequently, less water accumulates for the traditional spring surge. Higher air temperatures further exacerbate the situation by increasing evaporation rates.

The trend became particularly evident in 2025. Data from the Central Hydrometeorological Service shows that above the Ivanovsky Reservoir, flood levels were 0.7 to 2.5 meters below the norm. Compared to the previous year, the gap reached three meters.

Impact on Logistics and Ecology

The receding waterline has created immediate constraints for the region's infrastructure and natural resources:

Shipping: Direct river transport between Tver and Rzhev is currently impossible. Other stretches of the Volga face periodic restrictions on vessel passage due to insufficient depth.

Direct river transport between Tver and Rzhev is currently impossible. Other stretches of the Volga face periodic restrictions on vessel passage due to insufficient depth. Environment: Local residents report a decline in fish populations.

Olga Nikolaevna Morozova, a regional infrastructure and urban development specialist, notes that these changes necessitate a revision of navigation charts and the operation of docking facilities, as existing depth data no longer reflects the actual riverbed.

Long-term Outlook

Current climate trends suggest the Upper Volga will continue to shallow over the next two decades. However, a total drying up of the river is unlikely. Data from the Institute of Geography indicates that the total annual discharge of the Volga has actually increased; the issue is seasonal distribution. The historical massive spring spike is being replaced by a period of deficit.

Metric (Above Ivanovsky Reservoir) 2025 Status 2026 Forecast Flood Level 0.7–2.5m below norm Rise of 0.8–4.2m vs 2025 Deviation from Average Up to -3m vs previous year From -1.2m to +1.3m

Source: Pravda.Ru