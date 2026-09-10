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Meristem Technology Enables Production of Virus-Free Potato Seed Material

Russia

Farmers in the Novgorod region are harvesting potato mini-tubers grown using meristem technology, a specialized method used to produce virus-free seed material. This year, production reached 707,000 units, surpassing previous figures. These tubers will serve as the foundation for the first field-grown generation of potatoes in the spring of 2025.

Seedlings
Photo: en.wikipedia.org by Christian Joudrey, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Seedlings

The Meristem Process

The primary goal of this technology is to eliminate viral, bacterial, and fungal infections at the earliest possible stage. The process follows a strict sequence:

  • Laboratory phase: Micro-plants are grown in a sterile environment from the meristem, the plant's growth point.
  • Greenhouse phase: In June, 22,000 seedlings were moved to greenhouses to build biomass and develop tubers.
  • Harvest: Each root yields up to 10 uniform mini-tubers.

After harvesting, the tubers undergo a two-week "healing period." This specific hold is required to develop a thick skin, which prevents rot and disease during storage. Once cured, the material is manually sorted by size and moved to climate-controlled warehouses.

Regional Seed Infrastructure

Novgorod currently operates six seed-breeding farms, four of which focus on primary seed production. Expanding this capacity is a strategic move to reduce the region's reliance on imported planting materials.

Aleksey Tikhonov, a construction engineer, notes that the viability of these seeds depends entirely on the ventilation and humidity control systems within the warehouses. Any deviation from the temperature regime can destroy the sowing quality of the mini-tubers.

Market Position

The Novgorod region is the leading potato producer in the Northwest Federal District. The scale of local production is illustrated by Ivan Geletey's farm in the Borovichsky district; with 160 hectares under cultivation, the expected harvest is approximately 5,000 tons. This produce supplies social institutions within the region and retail chains across the Northwest.

Source: Pravda.Ru

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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