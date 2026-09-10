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Mohe-Nayba Corridor Links China to Arctic via 3,000 km Rail and Port Network

Russia

The Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok concluded with the signing of 328 agreements valued at over 6.8 trillion rubles. The bulk of these deals targets the expansion of industrial infrastructure and the creation of new transport links across the Russian Far East.

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Photo: Website of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation
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The Mohe-Nayba Corridor: Technical Layout

A central outcome of the forum is the launch of the Mohe-Nayba international transport corridor. The project, backed by agreements between the government of Yakutia, the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, and the Yakutia Development Corporation, aims to link northeast China to the Arctic coast.

The construction plan is divided into three primary phases:

  • A 1,300 km railway connecting Nizhny Bestyakh to Nayba;
  • A 1,670 km line extending from Nayba to Magadan;
  • The construction of the Nayba deep-water port and a joint border crossing with China.

Initial capacity for the corridor is set at 300,000 tons of cargo. At full operational capacity, this is expected to rise to 30 million tons. This volume consists of 11 million tons of regional internal shipments and 19 million tons of transit cargo from China.

Irina Kostina, a labor market economist, notes that such infrastructure projects typically shift regional employment patterns. The demand for skilled logistics and port management personnel usually increases, which can drive up average wages in border zones and transport hubs.

Regional Economic Indicators

President Vladimir Putin noted that macroeconomic growth in the Far East currently exceeds the national average, attributing this trend to the region's status as a strategic priority for the state.

The scale of the forum is reflected in the following figures:

Metric Value
Total value of agreements > 6.8 trillion rubles
Number of documents signed 328
Participants 9,300 people from 78 countries

While the investment plans aim to lower shipping costs and improve territorial connectivity, the actual impact depends on the speed of railway construction and the operational readiness of the Tiksi port terminal.

Source: Pravda.Ru

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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