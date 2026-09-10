Direct Flights From Yakutsk to Beijing To Shorten Travel Time From Russia to Asia

Yakutsk Airport is shifting its operational focus toward East Asia with the introduction of a winter flight schedule effective October 25, 2026. The most significant change is the launch of direct flights to Beijing, a move that alters the region's transit logic and reduces travel time to Asian markets through March 27, 2027.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Adrian Pingstone Arpingstone, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Airplane in the sky

S7 Airlines begins service to Beijing Daxing International Airport on October 24. Using Boeing 737-800 aircraft, the flight takes approximately 4.5 hours. The schedule consists of two round trips per week: departures on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with returns on Wednesdays and Sundays.

By utilizing the Daxing hub, passengers from Yakutia can connect to domestic Chinese flights or transit to Southeast Asia, bypassing traditional transit hubs. This shifts Yakutsk from a regional endpoint to an international transit point, removing intermediaries for business and tourist travel to Asia.

S7 Airlines is also increasing its Far East footprint, adding a route to Khabarovsk on October 30 (Mondays and Fridays). The carrier maintains daily flights to Moscow and Novosibirsk—up to nine times per week—and four weekly flights to Vladivostok.

Network Distribution

Connections to the capital remain the most dense, with three operators serving different Moscow airports: Aeroflot flies to Sheremetyevo, S7 Airlines to Domodedovo, and Yakutia Airlines to Vnukovo.

The rest of the network, comprising 34 destinations served by seven airlines, is distributed as follows:

Yakutia Airlines: Operates flights to St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Ulan-Ude, Vladivostok, and Khabarovsk. It maintains a weekly flight to Harbin and provides transfers via Vnukovo to Nalchik and Mineralnye Vody.

Operates flights to St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Ulan-Ude, Vladivostok, and Khabarovsk. It maintains a weekly flight to Harbin and provides transfers via Vnukovo to Nalchik and Mineralnye Vody. Rossiya Airlines: Serves Krasnoyarsk three times a week until December, increasing to four times thereafter.

Serves Krasnoyarsk three times a week until December, increasing to four times thereafter. Polar Airlines, IrAero, and ALROSA: Focus on intra-republican routes, maintaining connectivity within the Sakha Republic.

Olga Morozova, a regional infrastructure and development specialist, notes that the growth of direct international links in Russia's northern regions depends on terminal capacity and the airport's ability to handle specific passenger flows during the severe winter period.

Source: Pravda.Ru