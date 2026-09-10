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Irkutsk Aviation Plant Starts MC-21 Serial Production Targeting 36 Jets a Year

Russia

The Irkutsk Aviation Plant (IAZ) has transitioned to the serial production of the MC-21 medium-haul airliner. Currently, 18 aircraft are in various stages of assembly, with four nearly ready for flight. The plant aims to scale production to 36 aircraft per year.

Passenger aircraft MC-21-300 (1)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Caughtin16k, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Passenger aircraft MC-21-300 (1)

The manufacturing process follows a linear sequence: the fuselage sections are first formed from panels and joined into a single airframe. Once the fuselage is complete, the landing gear and composite wings are attached. The final stage takes place in the final assembly shop, where technicians install the domestically produced PD-14 engines, onboard electronics, and control systems.

Production now relies on a network of Russian suppliers to replace foreign components. The supply chain includes:

  • Wings from Ulyanovsk;
  • Under-keel compartment parts from Nizhny Novgorod;
  • Glazing from Obninsk;
  • Interior elements from Kazan.

Once assembled, each aircraft enters the flight testing unit. After ground checks of the engines and radio navigation, a factory crew performs flight tests to confirm airworthiness. The cycle concludes with painting the aircraft in the customer's livery and a final inspection by an independent body.

The first 18 serial aircraft are earmarked for Aeroflot, which expects delivery by 2028. The airline intends to eventually expand its MC-21 fleet to 200 units.

Beyond the industrial output, the aviation plant remains the economic anchor for the city of Irkutsk. Olga Morozova, a regional infrastructure and development specialist, notes that the factory dictates the growth of the "Second Irkutsk" neighborhood, which hosts a specialized technical college, sports facilities, and social infrastructure designed specifically to support the plant's workforce.

Source: Pravda.Ru

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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