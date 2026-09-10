Russia Unveils New Far East Development Plan Through 2036

The Russian government has approved a new development strategy for the Far East through 2030, with projections extending to 2036. The plan aims to pivot the macro-region away from its role as a raw materials supplier, repositioning it as a technological hub for cooperation with the Asia-Pacific region.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Vladivostok

The core of the shift is a move toward processing and high-tech industries rather than simple resource extraction.

Industrial Restructuring

The strategy targets a specific change in the region's economic composition. By 2036, the share of the manufacturing industry in the Far Eastern Federal District's gross regional product (GRP) is expected to reach 10%, while high-tech and science-intensive sectors are projected to hit 17.1%.

To achieve this, the government is implementing a unified system of preferences. Tax and regulatory incentives will be restricted to investors whose projects build long-term production chains within the region and increase labor productivity. The priority sectors include:

Shipbuilding and aircraft manufacturing;

Space technology and robotics;

Biotechnology and the digital economy.

Labor Market and Population Retention

To counter population outflow and attract professionals, the state is betting on the creation of new employment sectors, specifically creative industries such as IT gaming, cinema, architecture, fashion, and design.

The roadmap for the creative sector involves:

Constructing a network of industrial clusters exceeding 100,000 square meters;

Updating curricula in universities and colleges to retrain staff;

Increasing the percentage of the workforce employed in these fields from 9% to 15% by 2036.

Additionally, the government is launching "Zdes Ya Est" (I Am Here), a digital platform designed to showcase regional vacancies and living conditions to potential migrants.

Infrastructure and Tourism

The plan calls for a redesign of the transport framework to support an increase in tourism. This includes upgrading airports, roads, and border crossing points. Port infrastructure will be expanded to accommodate cruise tourism, while air travel will be supported through expanded subsidies. A multilingual digital navigation platform is planned to manage the service side of these arrivals.

The strategy marks a transition from simply attracting capital to building a complex industrial and service economy. The success of the plan depends on the timely completion of infrastructure projects and whether the creative sector can function as a genuine draw for residents rather than a statistical target.

Source: Pravda.Ru