Russia and China to Build Solar Power Plant on Border Island by 2028

Russia and China are launching a joint project to build a zero-emission energy infrastructure on Bolshoy Ussuriysky Island. The center-piece of the initiative is a solar power plant designed to make the border territory energy-independent while preserving its status as a protected ecological zone.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Sergey Vyugin is licensed under All rights reserved Aerial photo of a large solar power plant in a field under the blue sky

The initial phase of the project requires an investment of 4.5 billion rubles. The first installation will have a capacity of 5 to 10 MW, with plans to eventually expand the system to 50 MW. According to transsibinfo.com, the facility is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2028. By generating power locally, the island will avoid reliance on mainland power grids.

Sergey Martynov, a power supply specialist, told Pravda.Ru that the solar panels on Bolshoy Ussuriysky serve primarily local ecological and symbolic purposes, reducing the technical load on the border sector.

Industrial scale: The Khabarovsk Nuclear Power Plant

While solar energy addresses localized needs, the broader energy deficit in the Khabarovsk region will be managed through nuclear power. State Corporation Rosatom is scheduled to begin preparatory work at the site of the future Khabarovsk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in 2027.

The project consists of two power units, each with a capacity of 600 MW. The construction timeline targets the launch of the first reactor in 2033 and the second in 2035. Unlike the solar project, which provides niche autonomy for a specific territory, the NPP is designed to provide the baseline power necessary for the region's heavy industry and long-term economic growth.

Technical Summary: Energy Projects in Khabarovsk Krai

Bolshoy Ussuriysky Solar Plant: Up to 50 MW capacity; target date early 2028; purpose is autonomous, emission-free power for the island's nature reserve.

Up to 50 MW capacity; target date early 2028; purpose is autonomous, emission-free power for the island's nature reserve. Khabarovsk NPP: 1,200 MW total capacity (2 x 600 MW); reactors online 2033 and 2035; purpose is industrial power stability.

[Source]: Pravda.Ru