Moscow Metro Expansion To Bring Direct Transit to 600,000 Suburban Residents

Moscow's subway system is shifting its expansion strategy from creating orbital diameters to penetrating deeper into the residential clusters of the surrounding Moscow Region. The plan involves constructing 12 new stations after 2030, a move that will alter the daily commute for approximately 600,000 people. Projections indicate that by 2035, one in three residents of the region will have direct access to the metro.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Poudou99 is licensed under с указанием авторства-Share Alike 4.0 Moscow metro

The expansion targets specific districts where pressure on commuter transport is currently highest. The planned routes and stations are distributed as follows:

District/Direction Line New Stations Krasnogorsk Rublevo-Arkhangelskaya Krasnogorsk, Izumrudnye Kholmy Khimki Tagansko-Krasnopresnenskaya Kurkino, Khimki Mytishchi Kaluzhsko-Rizhskaya Mytishchi Balashikha Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya Vostochny, Balashikha Leninsky District Lyublinsko-Dmitrovskaya / Biryulevskaya Razvilka, Volodarskoye Shosse, Klubnichnye Polya, Lopatino, Drozhzhino Odintsovo District Filevskaya 5 stations (towards Skolkovo)

Construction is scheduled to begin after 2030 because the region must first complete a technical preparation phase through 2028. This preparatory stage focuses on the "invisible" infrastructure necessary for tunneling: relocating utility lines, finalizing route mapping, and adjusting land-use planning.

Olga Nikolaevna Morozova, a regional infrastructure and urban planning specialist, notes that relocating utility networks in densely populated suburban towns is one of the most labor-intensive stages, as it requires precise synchronization with municipal housing and communal services.

Currently, the Moscow Region's metro access is limited to two primary points—Myakinino and Kotelniki—which serve roughly 900,000 people. The expansion shifts the focus from border-transfer hubs to direct transit.

For the commuter, this transition is expected to result in:

Average travel time to central Moscow reduced by 30 to 60 minutes.

Lower congestion on surface transport and Moscow Central Diameter (MCD) transfer hubs.

Improved connectivity between remote residential areas and the city center.

Source: Pravda.Ru