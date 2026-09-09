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St. Petersburg Budget Revenues Rise 22 Percent in First Eight Months of 2026

Russia

Tax revenues in St. Petersburg rose by 22% during the first eight months of 2026, with total receipts into the budgetary system reaching 2.9 trillion rubles, up from 1.2 trillion rubles during the same period the previous year. The sharpest growth was observed in federal budget revenues, which increased by 42% to 1.144 trillion rubles.

Workstation with documents
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This surge in federal revenue is linked to a revision of Value Added Tax (VAT) collection rules. Specifically, the increase was driven by higher tax rates and a reduction in the revenue threshold for VAT exemption-lowered from 60 million to 20 million rubles per year.

City Budget Composition

The city's consolidated budget received 880 billion rubles, a 9% increase over the previous year. This total was primarily driven by personal income tax and corporate profit tax receipts.

From January to August, the city's total revenue amounted to 969.6 billion rubles, representing 66.3% of the annual target. Expenditures for the period totaled 951.2 billion rubles, an increase of 99.4 billion rubles compared to the previous year.

The city's financial trajectory is shifting toward a surplus. While the 2026 budget projected a deficit of 189 billion rubles, forecasts for 2027 indicate a surplus of 42 billion rubles.

Planned budget figures (trillions of rubles):

Revenue 2026 → 2027: 1.405 → 1.466 (+4%)
Planned expenditure for 2027: 1.424

Olga Morozova, a specialist in regional infrastructure and urban planning, notes that the shift from a deficit to a surplus by the following year lays the groundwork for financing projects without increasing the city's debt burden.

Source: Pravda.Ru

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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