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A Soviet Mistake Nobody Expected: A Reservoir Became Wildlife Stronghold

Russia

The Matyrskoye Reservoir in the Lipetsk region stands as a clear example of the Soviet Union's excessive industrial planning. An earthen dam, constructed in 1976, flooded floodplains and settlements to create a massive reservoir intended for the Novolipetsk Steel Plant (NLMK) and for irrigation purposes. However, the facility became obsolete before it could even be fully utilized, as the steel plant switched to a closed-loop water recycling system.

Duck in flight
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Duck in flight

Covering an area of ​​approximately 45 square kilometers-larger than the city of Dankov-the reservoir transformed from an industrial utility into a biological resource. From 1983 onwards, it served as a food production hub, supported by a fish processing plant with an annual capacity of 250 tons. Species such as zander, bream, catfish, and pike were supplied to the plant's canteens and local kindergartens until the facility eventually closed.

Ecological Shift

Since the water was never used for industrial purposes, a stable natural ecosystem developed in the area. The upper section of the reservoir is now a state nature reserve.

According to available biological data:

Fish: approximately 30 species.
Birds: about 100 species.

The presence of the white-tailed eagle-Europe's largest bird of prey-indicates a healthy food chain. The area is also home to ospreys, whooper swans, purple herons, and kingfishers. The great cormorant was first recorded in the region in 2004 and has since established a breeding population there.

Recreational and Sporting Use

The area has evolved into a recreation zone and a hub for professional fishing. Local residents use the water for swimming and stand-up paddleboarding, yet the reservoir is increasingly viewed as a venue for sports activities.

Olga Morozova, a specialist in regional infrastructure and urban development, notes that transforming a technical facility into a recreational area preserves the land's utility without placing an industrial burden on the surrounding infrastructure.

Recent and upcoming sporting events include:

2024: Regional spinning fishing championship, which drew 50 participants.
2026: Central Federal District Championship (planned).

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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