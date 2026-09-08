How forest bison return to Central Yakutia after 2,000 years

Scientists and ecologists in Central Yakutia are working to reintroduce the forest bison, a species that vanished from the region approximately 2,000 years ago. The project, which began in 2006, aims to build the local population up to 1,000 animals by 2035.

Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain Bison

The initiative started with an agreement between the Government of Yakutia and Canada's Ministry of Environment. The initial groups of bison were transported from Elk Island National Park in Alberta. ALROSA, the diamond mining company, handled the transcontinental logistics using Il-76 transport aircraft.

To facilitate adaptation, two specialized breeding centers were established: Ust-Buotama in the Khangalassky district and Tympynay in the Gorny district. Following this period of acclimation, animals were released into the wild. Since 2017, experimental groups have been inhabiting the Sinyaya River valley within the Sinyaya Nature Park.

Over the last two decades, the regional bison population has increased tenfold. Wildlife biologists currently monitor the free-roaming groups using satellite collars.

Metric Value / Status Current population in Yakutia 308 head Wild population (Sinyaya River) 90 head Breeding center population 170 head (130 in Tympynay, 40 in Ust-Buotama) Target population by 2035 1,000 head

The reintroduction of these large ungulates serves as a tool for landscape management. Bison alter the vegetation cover and affect the carbon balance of the soil, which modifies the overall stability of forest ecosystems.

The breeding centers act as the foundation for the project, maintaining the broodstock and providing calves to supplement wild herds. In 2024, the Ust-Buotama center underwent upgrades to its enclosures and veterinary chutes—specialized structures used for the safe examination and treatment of the animals. These renovations were funded by ALROSA.

Physical characteristics of the forest bison:

Male weight: up to 850 kg

up to 850 kg Female weight: 500–600 kg

500–600 kg Height at the shoulder: up to 1.9 m

up to 1.9 m Average one-year-old calf weight: 170–220 kg

Olga Morozova, a regional infrastructure specialist, noted that updating technical facilities like veterinary chutes directly impacts animal survival by preventing injuries during mandatory zoological procedures.

[Source]: Pravda.Ru