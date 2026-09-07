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St. Petersburg climbs to third most popular destination for Russian domestic tourism

Russia

Russian domestic tourism is shifting away from traditional southern resorts toward major urban centers and diverse regional destinations. According to data from the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST), St. Petersburg has climbed to third place in popularity for the summer of 2026, capturing 15.2% of the total domestic tourist flow.

St. Petersburg
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
St. Petersburg

While Krasnodar Krai remains the top destination and Moscow holds second place, the overall volume of domestic travel fell by 6% in the first eight months of 2026, totaling 58 million trips. This decline aligns with a renewed interest in international travel.

The most significant shift is visible in the collapse of demand for the Crimean peninsula and the city of Sevastopol, where requests dropped by 56.5% and approximately 68%, respectively. Crimea's share of total bookings shrank from 13% last year to just 4% this year.

Region Share of Tourist Flow / Demand Change
Krasnodar Krai 20.5% (Demand down 15.2%)
Moscow 16.9%
St. Petersburg 15.2%
Crimea Demand down 56.5%
Sevastopol Demand down ~68%

The decline in the south is tied to a combination of environmental disasters, industrial accidents, and administrative restrictions:

  • Industrial and Environmental Incidents: In Tuapse, demand plummeted by 46% following refinery fires. In Anapa, while demand rose 15% compared to last year after a fuel oil spill, it remains below 2024 levels.
  • Administrative Restrictions: A ban on admitting and housing children in health camps in Crimea remains in effect through the end of 2026.

Elena Romanova, a specialist in regional social policy and demography, notes that the ban on children's camps in Crimea creates a long-term gap in the region's tourism infrastructure, as the family segment has traditionally been the most stable and largest driver of traffic.

Beyond the top three cities, increased interest was also noted in Tatarstan, the Primorsky Territory, and the Sverdlovsk Region.

Source: Pravda.Ru

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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