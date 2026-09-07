A 7-kilometer cable car will transport Chinese tourists into Russia's Primorsky Territory

Russia plans to establish a direct transit route for Chinese tourists into the Primorsky Territory via a new cable car system. This infrastructure will support a year-round seaside resort in Expedition Bay, located in the Khasansky District near the village of Mayachnoe, approximately six kilometers from the border.

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Cable cars

The 7-kilometer cable car will serve as the primary method of cross-border movement. While most of the route spans Russian territory, the system will function as a formal pedestrian checkpoint. The terminal will feature 12 border control windows to handle both entry and exit traffic.

The project involves an investment of approximately 3 billion rubles and is expected to create 418 jobs. According to the agreement signed by Sergey Skaliy, Deputy Director General of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and Arctic (KRDV), and Stanislav Burkun, Director of the Mayachnoe company, the construction timeline is as follows:

2026: Construction begins.

Construction begins. 2027: Terminal operations launch.

Terminal operations launch. 2029: The resort opens to tourists.

The development of the Mayachnoe site is part of a broader strategy to diversify the Primorsky coast's tourism offerings. Currently, the region is developing three distinct hospitality models:

Location Features Segment / Status Expedition Bay (Mayachnoe) Cross-border cable car, golf courses, glamping International hub Aleut Bay (Zarubino) Various hotel ratings From 17,000 rubles/day (all-inclusive) Elena Island (Vladivostok) Exclusive gated zone Five-star luxury

Olga Morozova, a regional infrastructure and urban development specialist, notes that introducing a pedestrian crossing via a cable car alters the logic of access to border areas. It effectively transforms a remote stretch of coastline into a strategic transport hub for foreign visitors.

Source: Pravda.Ru