Northern Sea Route expansion to drive cargo growth in Russia's Far East

Ports in Nakhodka, Primorsky Krai, have the capacity to handle an additional 40 million tons of cargo as the Northern Sea Route (NSR) expands. Timur Maginsky, head of the Nakhodka city district, detailed these projections during the 11th Eastern Economic Forum.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Peruanec, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Nakhodka commercial port

While the port facilities themselves can accommodate the increase, the current bottleneck is the capacity of the railway network. Local authorities are introducing new technologies to gradually raise transport volumes and clear this rail congestion.

For the second consecutive year, the cargo turnover of the Nakhodka and Vostochny ports has remained above 110 million tons. City officials expect the NSR to be the primary driver of future growth.

Parallel to this, port operators are restructuring logistics to prioritize container shipping. The companies aim to position the region as a primary hub for the containerization of Russian exports.