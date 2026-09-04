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Crimean rivers face critical water deficits after August droughts

Russia

August droughts have drained the karst water reserves that feed Crimea's primary river systems, leaving most of the peninsula's watercourses shallow. According to the regional Hydrometeorological Center, a critical lack of precipitation has shifted the water balance across the territory.

Drought
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Drought

Rainfall was sporadic and limited to brief, localized showers. Total precipitation varied wildly, ranging from 1.3 to 37.3 millimeters. The distribution was highly uneven: while the Ai-Petri area received 59% of its monthly norm, the Angarsky Pass saw only 11%. In the upper reaches of the Salgir River, near the village of Pionersky, no precipitation was recorded at all.

This disparity created a divide in river health. The Biyuk-Karasu, Derekoyka, Kokkozka, Alma, the lower Kacha, and the upper Belbek rivers received between 41% and 78% of their required water. All other rivers on the peninsula received a mere 3% to 26% of their norm.

Water flow rates in major rivers, including the Chernaya, Belbek, and Salgir, dropped to between 0.15 and 0.41 cubic meters per second. Small streams fared worse, with flow rates plummeting to between 0.010 and 0.056 cubic meters per second.

Compared to long-term averages, the current state of the waterways varies by basin:

  • Chernaya and Kokkozka: Exceeding norms by 1.5 to 1.9 times.
  • Salgir, Derekoyka, and Demerdzhi: Within normal limits.
  • Kacha and lower Belbek: 33% to 73% of the norm.
  • All other watercourses: 12% to 21% of the norm.

The water deficit directly impacts the region's ecosystem and restricts water access for residents and agricultural operations that rely on surface runoff.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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