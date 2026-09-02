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New gold project in Yakutia to create 500 jobs and upgrade infrastructure

Russia

A new gold processing plant and mine are planned for the Delyankirskaya area in Yakutia. The project, currently in the pre-design phase, was formalized through an agreement signed at the 11th Eastern Economic Forum by the Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Kirill Bychkov, Zolotoy Aktiv Group head Andrey Kolesnikov, and the Far East Development Corporation (known for Russian initials as KRDV) Deputy Director General Kirill Kamenev.

Pieces of gold
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
Pieces of gold

The investment for the project totals 24.3 billion rubles (about $275 million). Once operational, the plant will process 600,000 tons of ore per year. The site layout includes the mine and factory alongside warehouses, administrative buildings, water treatment facilities, and necessary engineering networks.

The development is expected to create 500 jobs and trigger infrastructure upgrades in the Oymyakon district ща the republic. Kirill Bychkov stated that the project will lead to the construction of new roads and power lines, impacting the living standards in these northeastern regions.

To facilitate the build, the KRDV will provide administrative support, including land site selection and coordination with government authorities. According to Kirill Kamenev, this partnership will also secure additional tax revenue and expanded energy supply for the affected districts.

Andrey Kolesnikov noted that the new facility will allow the company to move into deep ore processing, adding that the company intends to meet construction deadlines with the support of the regional government and the KRDV.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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