Russia Launches Digital Ruble Nationwide: Limits, Fees and New Rules

On September 1, 2026, Russia began the large-scale rollout of the digital ruble. The new form of the national currency will become available to consumers, businesses and the country's largest financial institutions. Unlike conventional non-cash funds held in accounts at commercial banks, digital rubles will be stored in special wallets on the Bank of Russia's platform.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Digital ruble

For ordinary users, the digital ruble is an additional tool for making payments and transfers. Access to the digital wallet will be provided through banks' mobile applications. According to Oleg Alekhin, an expert at the Bank of Russia's branch in Barnaul, the wallet is opened once and remains accessible through the applications of different banks connected to the platform. Users will need to authenticate through the Gosuslugi government services portal and create access keys.

The main difference with the new form of money will be the absence of fees for transfers between individuals and the absence of limits on the amounts of such transactions. The only restriction applies to topping up one's own wallet from a bank account, which is limited to 300,000 rubles per month (about $3,458). At the same time, transfers from other people to the wallet will not be subject to a limit.

Who Must Accept Digital Rubles

Unlike consumers, who will be free to decide whether to use the digital ruble, some businesses will be required to accept the currency as payment for goods and services. The requirement will apply to companies whose revenue exceeded 120 million rubles last year (about $1.38 million), provided they are served by systemically important banks or banks recognized as significant in the payment services market.

Other businesses will be connected to the system gradually through September 2028. The requirement to accept digital rubles will not apply to small retail outlets with annual revenue of less than 5 million rubles (about $57,635), or to businesses operating in areas without internet access.

Category Conditions and restrictions Individuals Free transfers; top-up limit from their own bank account — 300,000 rubles/month (about $3,458) Large businesses (revenue >120 million rubles) Required to accept payments in digital rubles from September 1, 2026 Small businesses (revenue <5 million rubles) Exempt from the mandatory requirement to accept digital rubles

Infrastructure and Benefits

Twelve systemically important banks are ready for the rollout and account for more than 80% of the payments market. Another nine organizations recognized as significant in the payment services market will also provide access to the platform. Some of them received this status only in February, so the deadlines for configuring their systems may be pushed back.

For businesses, the digital ruble offers lower fees, faster settlements and the ability to use smart contracts. This makes it possible to automate payments: funds are transferred to a counterparty only after all the terms of a transaction have been fulfilled.

The digital ruble is not intended to replace existing payment methods such as QR codes or biometrics. Instead, it will become an additional tool within the country's financial system.