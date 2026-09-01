Average Russian monthly spending rises 14% to 52,600 rubles

Russian consumer demand grew by 4.8% in the first half of 2026, twice the rate recorded a year earlier. The indicator, based on household spending on retail goods, paid services, and food-service establishments, shows that retail purchases accounted for 70% of total spending, while services made up 24% and cafes and restaurants 6%.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Withdrawing cash from ATM

Average monthly spending per person reached 52,600 rubles ($608.94), marking a 14% increase from the same period last year.

Chukotka Leads Regional Consumer Demand Growth

Consumer demand varied significantly across Russia’s regions. The Chukotka Autonomous Okrug recorded the strongest growth, with spending rising by 26.6%. It was followed by the Magadan Region at 11.4%, the Ivanovo Region at 10.1%, Mari El at 9.8%, and Bashkiria at 9.6%. The Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug was the only region to report a decline in consumer demand.

Regional economist Valery Kozlov told Pravda.Ru that the differences between regions largely reflect variations in household incomes and the level of development of local consumer markets.

Komi Falls in Regional Rankings

The Komi Republic dropped to 79th place in the rankings. Consumer spending there increased by just 1.49% year on year, reaching 44,500 rubles ($515.17) per person.

In the previous reporting period, Komi ranked 35th, with consumer spending growth of 3.55% and average per-capita spending of 42,400 rubles ($490.86).

Long-Term Spending Continues to Rise

Long-term data, however, points to a steady increase in consumer spending in the region. Average per-capita expenditure rose from 32,800 rubles ($379.72) in 2023 to 36,400 rubles ($421.40) in 2024.