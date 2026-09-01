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Russian tourists shift from Crimea and Sochi to foreign resorts

Russia

Russian tourists are increasingly avoiding Crimea and Sochi for summer vacations, with Crimea experiencing a severe decline in demand. Data on independent hotel bookings—excluding pre-packaged tours—shows a 40% collapse in visitor numbers for the peninsula over the first eight months of the year.

Crimea landscape
Photo: panoramio.com by mpolyakov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Crimea landscape

During this period, Crimea recorded 512 bookings, compared to 880 during the same timeframe last year. Sochi faced a more moderate decline of approximately 8%.

Region Bookings (Previous Year) Bookings (Current Year)
Crimea 880 512
Sochi 1,351 1,252

The primary mechanism driving this change is a lack of transport accessibility. In Sochi, trip volumes are limited by restrictions on airport operations. In Crimea, logistics have become significantly more difficult. These factors have led travelers to delay their decisions until the situation regarding flights and safety becomes clearer.

As domestic options falter, demand for foreign destinations is rising. A portion of travelers—specifically those who previously frequented Crimea—have shifted toward Turkey and Egypt. These markets are viewed as more predictable because flights and transfers are bundled into package deals.

Valeriy Kozlov, Expert in Regional Economics: If current logistical problems persist, Russian resorts may face a further exodus of tourists, as competition with the foreign market is now based not only on price but on the convenience of transportation.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru<///a>.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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