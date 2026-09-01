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Chinese tourists flock to Vladivostok taking advantage of visa-free entry to Russia

Russia

Vladivostok has seen 1.8 million tourists since the start of the year, nearly returning to the visitor levels recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic.

A view of the Russian Bridge in the city of Vladivostok
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
A view of the Russian Bridge in the city of Vladivostok

Sergey Dmitrienko, First Deputy Head of the City Administration, reported these figures during the 11th Eastern Economic Forum. He attributed the growth to improved transport accessibility and the visa-free regime established between Russia and China.

Sergey Dmitrienko, First Deputy Head of the City Administration: Growth in attendance was ensured by transport accessibility and the visa-free regime between Russia and China.

The demographic composition of the tourist flow has shifted significantly compared to the pre-pandemic era. In the first eight months of this year, approximately 200,000 tourists arrived from the People's Republic of China. In contrast, 2019 data showed that South Korean visitors formed a larger share of the market, with numbers reaching 500,000 people.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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