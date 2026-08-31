Zero Growth: Ruble Devaluation Inevitable, Economist Claims

Russia's economic model is structured to maintain high inflation due to a chronic imbalance between the volume of goods and the money supply, according to Valentin Katasonov, Doctor of Economic Sciences and Chairman of the Russian Economic Society named after S.F. Sharapov.

Photo: Freepik by ededchechine, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Inflation

In a conversation with Pravda.Ru, Katasonov questioned the realism of official forecasts predicting a slowdown in price growth. This follows statements from Anatoly Aksakov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, who told TASS that inflation is expected to return to the 4% target by 2027, citing the stabilization of macroeconomic indicators.

Katasonov argues that these optimistic government projections ignore structural issues. He notes that the economy is currently characterized by stagnation—citing Rosstat data showing zero economic growth for the first half of the year—while the volume of money in circulation continues to rise.

"Russia has developed an economic model that inevitably generates inflation. Inflation is a disruption of the balance between the commodity and money masses," Katasonov stated.

The economist pointed out that for decades, the money supply has grown at a rate of approximately 10% per year. Without a corresponding surge in production, the devaluation of the ruble becomes inevitable. This trend was reinforced by an acceleration of inflation observed in late summer.

Katasonov further claims the current model benefits external players rather than the national economy, providing no real mechanisms for development. He suggests that until this is recognized as part of the official agenda, discussions regarding reform are premature.

The analysis also touched upon foreign trade and domestic financial health. Despite a significant payment balance surplus, Katasonov argues this reflects the scale of value being exported rather than investment in internal growth. Additionally, he characterized reports of rapid salary growth as statistical manipulation, noting that falling purchasing power has led to a collapse in the savings model, as money no longer remains with Russian citizens.