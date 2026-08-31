Sakhalin Residents Rank Third Nationally in Monthly Consumer Spending

Residents of the Sakhalin region spent an average of 69,300 rubles per month during the first half of 2026, placing the island region third in Russia for average monthly consumer expenditures. Only Moscow and Saint Petersburg recorded higher spending levels.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Maarten, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk

The regional figure significantly exceeds the national average of 52,600 rubles per person. Across Russia, the national expenditure was divided into three primary categories: 36,800 rubles for goods, 12,400 rubles for services, and 3,400 rubles for catering. A total of 20 Russian federal subjects reported spending levels above the national average.

National spending increased by 14% over the year. In the first half of 2026, the structure of consumer demand across the country was dominated by retail trade at 70%, followed by paid services at 24% and public catering at 6%.

While Sakhalin maintains high spending levels, it did not lead in growth rates. The fastest increases in consumer demand occurred in the northern and central regions.

Region Demand Growth (%) Chukotka 26.6% Magadan Region 11.4% Ivanovo Region 10.1% Mari El 9.8% Bashkortostan 9.6%

Overall, consumer demand in Russia rose by 4.8%, with positive growth recorded in 84 regions. The Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug was the sole exception, where the indicator declined by slightly less than 1%.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.