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Russia Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile From Plesetsk

Russia

Russia has launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region to verify the technical and flight characteristics of the missile system, the Defense Ministry’s press service reported on the Max social network.

“A training-combat launch of a mobile-based solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile was conducted at the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome,” the ministry said.

The training warheads reached the designated area at the Kura test range in Kamchatka, and all assigned objectives were completed in full, the Defense Ministry said. Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces also practiced redeploying a launcher battery of a mobile ground-based missile system to a remote area, where personnel prepared for and carried out the launch.

Russia previously launched a Yars ICBM from Plesetsk

Earlier, in May, the Defense Ministry reported the launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile from Plesetsk toward the Kura test range. The launch took place during the second stage of nuclear forces exercises involving land-, sea- and air-based components.

The drills also included practical launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as air-launched hypersonic and cruise missiles, the ministry said. All the missiles reached their designated targets, confirming their specified characteristics, according to the Defense Ministry.

Putin was briefed on the Sarmat missile system test

That same month, Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed on the successful test launch of the Sarmat missile system. After hearing the report, Putin congratulated the military on the successful test and called Sarmat “the most powerful missile system in the world.”

According to Putin, work to improve Russia’s strategic deterrent forces has continued since the 2000s, when Russia began developing systems that, in his words, have “no equivalent in the world” and are capable of reliably overcoming existing and prospective missile-defense systems.

He added that the program for developing Russia’s nuclear forces is being implemented in stages.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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