St. Petersburg Penthouse Supply Surges 44% as Market Diversifies

The volume of penthouses in St. Petersburg's new developments increased by 44% over the past year. According to NF Group, there are currently 26 available lots with a combined area of 5,800 square meters. Despite the growth, these luxury units remain a niche product—accounting for less than 2% of the elite segment and 0.4% of business-class offerings.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Екатерина Борисова, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Buildings in St. Petersburg

The average price per square meter for penthouses reached 1.9 million rubles. This represents a 2% annual decline, which analysts attribute to an influx of more business-class properties into the market. However, this short-term dip contrasts with a three-year trend where penthouse values rose more than 2.2 times.

Price disparities between penthouses and standard apartments remain stark. In the elite segment, a square meter in a penthouse costs 2.7 times more than a standard unit, while in the business class, the premium is double.

Segment Price per m² (Rubles) Average Price (Million Rubles) Elite 2.4 million 876 Business 1 million 150

Aliya Khanbekova, Director of the Elite Real Estate Department at NF Group in St. Petersburg: The value of these objects is determined by individual project parameters, privacy, and limited supply.

Looking forward, analysts project a price shift toward 1.1–1.4 million rubles per square meter by 2026. This anticipated change is driven by a shortage of new buildable areas and the subsequent revision of existing architectural projects.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.