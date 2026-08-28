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Rivers in Altai and other Russian regions hit critical low water levels

Russia

Rivers across the Altai region have reached critically low water levels this summer, while Russia's Hydrometeorological Center has reported similar hydrological problems in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Novosibirsk Oblast and Kirov Oblast. Specialists have classified the readings as dangerous phenomena requiring close monitoring.

Near the village of Bystry Istok, the Ob River
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Лариса94, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Near the village of Bystry Istok, the Ob River

Marina Makarova, a leading specialist at the Hydrometeorological Center, said water conditions across the rest of the country remain within the normal range. Experts do not expect river levels to rise suddenly to dangerous marks in the coming days, although unfavorable readings are forecast in several regions.

"No rise in river levels to dangerous marks is occurring anywhere, and none is forecast in the coming days. However, unfavorable levels are expected on August 27 in rivers of the North Caucasus and in Krasnoyarsk, Khabarovsk, Primorsky and Zabaykalsky krais," Makarova said.

Altai Rivers Reach Critically Low Levels

The low-water conditions in Altai became apparent early in the summer season. This year, the second wave of seasonal flooding, which typically produces extensive overflow, passed almost unnoticed at gauging stations, allowing sections of riverbeds to dry out prematurely.

By June, residents of Barnaul were able to see the exposed bed of the Ob River in the middle of the channel. The appearance of such sandbars in the middle of summer is considered abnormal, as they normally emerge only in autumn, when river flow naturally begins to decline.

Other Regions Also Face Hydrological Problems

Similar low-water conditions have also been reported in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Novosibirsk Oblast and Kirov Oblast. Hydrological specialists continue to monitor water levels in the affected regions.

While no dangerous rise in river levels is currently expected, unfavorable hydrological conditions are forecast in several parts of Russia. These include areas of southern Siberia, the Far East and the North Caucasus.

Hydrometeorological Monitoring Continues

The Hydrometeorological Center continues to monitor affected waterways as unusual weather and water conditions develop. The next round of unfavorable readings is expected later this week in southern Siberia, the Far East and parts of the North Caucasus.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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