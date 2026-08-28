Fuel rationing begins at several gas stations in Yakutsk

Drivers in Yakutsk are facing fuel rationing as several gas stations have capped sales or halted certain fuel grades entirely. According to data released by the regional Operational Headquarters on August 28, these restrictions affect multiple providers across the city.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by LxAndrew View of the central part of Yakutsk from the roof of a 16-storey building on Ave. Lenina, 52

At five "Sakhaneftegazsbyt" stations, sales of AI-92, AI-95, and diesel fuel are limited to 20 liters per vehicle. This cap applies to sites on Truda Street, the Zhataysky intersection, the Magansky intersection, 50 Let Sovetskoy Armii Street, and the Khatyn-Yuryakh highway.

The "Tuymada-Neft" network has restricted AI-95 access exclusively to users of fuel cards and their mobile app at four locations: two stations on the 50 Let Oktyabrya highway, one on Dzerzhinskogo Street, and another on the Vilyuysky tract. While AI-92 sales at these sites are paused until tomorrow, diesel remains available without limits.

Other providers have implemented similar curbs. The "SibOil" station on Pokrovsky tract has capped AI-95 sales at 20 liters per car. Meanwhile, the "Service Oil" station on the same road has stopped selling AI-92 until tomorrow.