Number of restaurants in St. Petersburg drops as traffic falls

St. Petersburg Dining Sector Contracts as Traffic Drops

The catering market in St. Petersburg is shrinking, with the total number of restaurants falling 3.1% over the past year to 1,700 establishments. This downward trend extends to cafes and fast-food outlets, both of which saw a 4% decline, leaving 2,500 and 3,500 venues respectively. Only the coffee shop segment remained stable, holding steady at 1,600 locations.

Photo: unsplash.com by Kris Atomic krisatomic, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A view of the cafe

The contraction in St. Petersburg is more pronounced than the average across Russia's 16 million-plus population cities. While the total number of dining establishments in these major urban centers decreased by less than 1% to 97,100, certain formats saw steeper nationwide drops—restaurants fell by 4%, cafes by 6%, and coffee shops and fast-food points by 3%.

Segment Growth / Decline by City Cafes Chelyabinsk (+3%), Ufa (+2%), Moscow (-10%), Novosibirsk (-15%) Coffee Shops Rostov-on-Don (+47%), Voronezh (+14%), Ufa (+11%), Moscow (-15%) Fast Food Rostov-on-Don and Yekaterinburg (+3%), Omsk (-7%), Volgograd (-6%)

Traffic Decline and the Impact of Terrace Bans

Local restaurateurs report a significant drop in customer traffic. During the summer, order volumes fell 8.1% compared to the previous year. Total revenue only remained flat because the average check increased by 9.8%. Business owners attribute this shift to rising prices and a move toward more rational consumption habits among residents.

Administrative restrictions have also played a role, specifically the ban on summer terraces along Nevsky Prospekt. This policy contributed to a 10% overall reduction in the number of outdoor terraces across the city. Municipal authorities increased oversight of land use, clearing 38 plots of illegal structures in 2025 and another seven in 2026.

The impact is evident on the city's primary streets, where the balance of new business activity is negative—14 new establishments opened during the first half of the year, while 19 closed.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.