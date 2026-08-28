Lake Baikal temperature shift: 2025 data shows warming trend above global average

3:39 Your browser does not support the audio element. Russia

Lake Baikal, recognized as the world's deepest and most voluminous freshwater lake, is now experiencing a warming trend that surpasses the global average for large bodies of water. Data from the Point No. 1 research program indicates that by 2025, the temperature of Baikal's surface water is projected to be about 0.5 degrees Celsius higher than the mean observed in 1,912 large lakes globally. In comparison, these lakes have registered an average temperature 0.31 degrees above their 1995-2020 mean, according to satellite readings, while direct measurements show a 0.7-degree increase over the long-term mean at 38 lakes.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nimuel23, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Lake Baikal in winter

This recent shift is notable. In 2022, Baikal's surface temperature was approximately 4 degrees cooler than the global average. By 2023 and 2024, the situation reversed, with Baikal's temperature approximately 2 degrees warmer than similar bodies of water. The 2025 measurements further narrow this gap to about half a degree, reinforcing Baikal's trend towards higher temperatures.

Climatologist Pavel Lebedev emphasizes that these figures highlight a critical methodological concern alongside their climatological implications. He argues that reliance solely on satellite data is insufficient for accurately capturing the dynamics in a lake as unique and vast as Baikal. Continuous in-person measurements are essential to providing a clear picture of changes. This concern becomes pronounced in light of the shrinking global network of direct monitoring stations, which has decreased from 38 to 25, thereby introducing substantial uncertainty into predictions regarding ecological shifts.

The Point No. 1 project stands as the longest uninterrupted ecological monitoring initiative within Russian science, with historical data dating back to 1945. Researchers operate from the village of Bolshiye Koty. They conduct weekly water sampling from a location 2.7 kilometers offshore, over depths of approximately 800 meters. While the station is affiliated with Irkutsk State University, it has relied on private contributions channeled through the Lake Baikal Foundation to sustain its operations after a funding shortfall in 2016. This monitoring effort encompasses tracking zooplankton populations and analyzing the lake's physical and chemical characteristics—crucial ground-level data that satellite measurements cannot replicate.

Baikal's temperature profile has always been distinct, influenced by its depth, clarity, and geographic context. The observation that the largest freshwater repository on Earth is now consistently warmer than the average global lake temperature gives significant weight to the upcoming 2025 reading. Furthermore, this raises critical questions about the nature of ongoing water measurements and the methodologies employed. With a declining number of direct monitoring stations globally and an increasing dependence on remote sensing technologies, the diminishing temperature difference between Baikal and other water bodies may represent both a straightforward signal of change and a challenging factor to continue monitoring.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.