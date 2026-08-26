Economy will survive: Damage to Russian warehouses leads to surprising results

The recovery of marketplace logistics infrastructure following damages recorded in the summer of 2026 is not expected to pose a critical threat to the Russian economy. According to Yaroslav Kuzminov, scientific director of the Higher School of Economics (HSE), warehouses and distribution centers are among the most adaptive elements of the economic system, requiring significantly less time and investment to repair compared to industrial plants.

Photo: flickr.com by Gwan Kho, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Distribution centre

Recovery Speed: Logistics vs. Industrial Assets

Speaking on Radio RBC, Yaroslav Kuzminov stated that damages to logistics hubs cannot cause long-term harm to national economic stability. He compared the resilience of online retail infrastructure to that of oil refineries (NPZs), noting that restoring high-tech equipment at refineries is a complex and costly process. In contrast, the "end-to-end logistics economy" of marketplaces recovers faster because it does not rely on unique production lines.

Yaroslav Kuzminov, Scientific Director of HSE: "The effect of attacks on marketplaces will, of course, limit growth for this year. But I believe it will be less deep, less painful for the economy than attacks on NPZs. To restore an NPZ, more money and more time are needed than to restore an end-to-end logistics economy. This is one of the most easily restored elements of economic infrastructure."

The ability of modern platforms to redistribute cargo flows through neighboring hubs helps prevent total goods shortages and stabilize prices during temporary disruptions.

Marketplace Contribution to GDP

The transition toward a platform-based economic model continues. Kuzminov noted that previous forecasts have proven accurate: the share of marketplaces in the economy, previously estimated at 5.5%, reached 8.5% by the end of the current year. Projections suggest that the contribution of online platforms to Russia's GDP will approach 10% by the end of 2026.

Macroeconomist Artem Loginov told Pravda.Ru that investments in warehouse real estate remain highly protected, as building shells can be restored within months, while insurance payouts facilitate the rapid replacement of shelving and automation equipment. Financial analyst Nikita Volkov added that rapid restoration is critical for small businesses operating on these platforms, as downtime creates cash flow gaps for thousands of entrepreneurs.

Target Asset Economic Consequences and Recovery Time Marketplace Warehouses Fast recovery (2-4 months), order redistribution, GDP share growth up to 10% Oil Refineries (NPZ) Long-term repair (6+ months), high cost of imported components, fuel deficit risk Transport Hubs (Ports) Increased load on alternative routes, higher costs for "Northern Delivery" logistics

The data indicates that while industrial assets face prolonged recovery cycles due to the need for specialized machinery, the logistics sector's reliance on prefabricated metal structures and standard IT equipment allows for shorter turnaround times.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.