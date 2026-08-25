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Power Limits Drive Demand for Emergency Supplies and Candles in Sevastopol

Russia

Power supply restrictions in Sevastopol, Crimea, have triggered a surge in consumer demand for candles, flashlights, matches, grains, and canned goods. Despite this shift in purchasing behavior, city government officials maintain that there is no shortage of socially significant goods in retail stores.

A burning candle
Photo: Photos public domain. com
A burning candle

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Market reported a price decrease for chicken, buckwheat, fish preserves, and fresh vegetables. Conversely, prices rose slightly for milk, flour, sugar, and pork—an increase attributed to rising logistics costs for suppliers.

Ksenia Kazandjieva, head of the consumer market administration: Retail chains have modified their delivery schemes by reducing the frequency of shipments while increasing the volume of each individual batch. Additionally, the presence of local products, particularly dairy, has increased on shelves.

To keep stores operational under power limits of 25%, the city administration is providing entrepreneurs with fuel for generators. This support ensures the continued operation of cash registers, refrigeration units, and basic lighting.

Under the current state of emergency, large retail chains have restricted their operating hours to 20:00. To expedite the delivery of goods, authorities have implemented a temporary simplified procedure for special marking.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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