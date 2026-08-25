Sakhalin Authorities Propose Opening Summer Crab Season in South Kurils

The Ministry of Fisheries of the Sakhalin region has proposed to permit amateur fishing of the spiny crab in the South Kuril zone during the peak summer period. The agency plans to shift the season start date to July 15.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Sakhalin Island

Under current regulations, crab fishing is prohibited from June 1 through August 31. The proposed adjustment would allow local residents and tourists to harvest crab during the height of the summer season rather than waiting until September.

The initiative is based on monitoring data from the Sakhalin Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (SakhNIRO). Researchers confirmed that spiny crab stocks near the islands remain stable and that commercial clusters are resilient. According to the scientists, adjusting the dates will not negatively impact the population.

While the timeframe is proposed for change, other harvesting restrictions remain in place:

Regulation Requirement Daily Limit Up to 10 specimens per person Harvesting Prohibition Females and juveniles

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.