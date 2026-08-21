Pacific salmon harvests in the Russian Far East plummet

Pacific salmon harvests in the Russian Far East have fallen nearly 64% below projected volumes for the current season. As of August 18, fishermen have extracted 82,552 tons of fish—a sharp decline compared to historical yields.
The shortage is widespread across all primary fishing regions. Sakhalin recorded the steepest drop, with catches 76.5% below expectations. Kamchatka shows the smallest relative gap, though its deficit still exceeds 55%. If current extraction rates persist, the season's total volume may fail to reach 100,000 tons.
|Region
|Catch (Tons)
|Kamchatka
|51,806
|Khabarovsk Territory
|17,375
|Sakhalin
|8,719
|Magadan Region
|3,313
|Primorye
|1,012
|Chukotka
|327
The bulk of the harvest consists of pink salmon (40,952 tons), followed by chum salmon (21,753 tons) and sockeye salmon (18,241 tons). Other species—including coho, chinook, and masu salmon—account for a negligible portion of the total volume.
The raw material deficit has driven up prices for caviar and fillets. Wholesale prices for sockeye caviar currently stand at approximately 13,000 rubles per kilogram, with pink salmon caviar at 13,500 rubles and chum salmon caviar reaching 14,500 rubles. Gutted fish without heads are selling from 660 rubles per kilogram for pink salmon to 900 rubles or more for sockeye.
Valeriy Kozlov, regional economy expert: This price dynamic creates risks for the end consumer. However, an infinite increase in product costs is impossible because the purchasing power of the population has a limit; once a certain threshold is reached, demand will drop, which will hit the incomes of processors.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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