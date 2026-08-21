World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Pacific salmon harvests in the Russian Far East plummet

Russia

Pacific Salmon Catch Plummets in Russian Far East

Pacific salmon harvests in the Russian Far East have fallen nearly 64% below projected volumes for the current season. As of August 18, fishermen have extracted 82,552 tons of fish—a sharp decline compared to historical yields.

Salmon fish
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Peter Whyte
Salmon fish

The shortage is widespread across all primary fishing regions. Sakhalin recorded the steepest drop, with catches 76.5% below expectations. Kamchatka shows the smallest relative gap, though its deficit still exceeds 55%. If current extraction rates persist, the season's total volume may fail to reach 100,000 tons.

Region Catch (Tons)
Kamchatka 51,806
Khabarovsk Territory 17,375
Sakhalin 8,719
Magadan Region 3,313
Primorye 1,012
Chukotka 327

The bulk of the harvest consists of pink salmon (40,952 tons), followed by chum salmon (21,753 tons) and sockeye salmon (18,241 tons). Other species—including coho, chinook, and masu salmon—account for a negligible portion of the total volume.

Impact on Market Prices

The raw material deficit has driven up prices for caviar and fillets. Wholesale prices for sockeye caviar currently stand at approximately 13,000 rubles per kilogram, with pink salmon caviar at 13,500 rubles and chum salmon caviar reaching 14,500 rubles. Gutted fish without heads are selling from 660 rubles per kilogram for pink salmon to 900 rubles or more for sockeye.

Valeriy Kozlov, regional economy expert: This price dynamic creates risks for the end consumer. However, an infinite increase in product costs is impossible because the purchasing power of the population has a limit; once a certain threshold is reached, demand will drop, which will hit the incomes of processors.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Kyiv Blinded by Huge Explosion as Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Military Targets
Hotspots and Incidents
Kyiv Blinded by Huge Explosion as Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Military Targets
Russian Rock Musician Chops Off His Hand Before Drowning Himself in St. Petersburg
Society
Russian Rock Musician Chops Off His Hand Before Drowning Himself in St. Petersburg
Popular
Kyiv Blinded by Huge Explosion as Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Military Targets

A powerful explosion illuminated the skies over Kyiv during an overnight Russian strike that targeted Ukrainian military, industrial and logistics facilities in the capital and surrounding region.

Kyiv Blinded by Huge Explosion as Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Military Targets
Russia Puts German Journalist on Wanted List Over Nazi Question to Zelensky
Russia Puts German Journalist on Wanted List Over Nazi Question to Zelensky
From F-16s to New Glide Bombs: Ukraine Expands Its Air Arsenal Despite Russian Skepticism
Russian Rock Musician Chops Off His Hand Before Drowning Himself in St. Petersburg
From F-16s to New Glide Bombs: Ukraine Expands Its Air Arsenal Despite Russian Skepticism Andrey Nikolaev Russia Puts German Journalist on Wanted List Over Nazi Question to Zelensky Andrey Mihayloff Washington Turns Up Pressure on Iran — But China and the UAE Face Crucial Choice Lyuba Lulko
Washington Turns Up Pressure on Iran — But China and the UAE Face Crucial Choice
Russia Plans New Nuclear Power Boom With 30 GW of Capacity Across the Country
Russian Scientists Target Kevlar Replacement With New Polyethylene at SKIF
Russian Scientists Target Kevlar Replacement With New Polyethylene at SKIF
Last materials
US Debt Crisis: Dollar’s Final Stand Begins
Autumn Berry Planting: Prepare Now for Spring Bounty
One hour of light: How a single event may reveal secrets of the early universe
Tobacco use and its effect on diabetic retinopathy risks
Rocket Fuel Innovation: New Method Predicts Engine Performance
Global Water Wealth: Top 5 Nations Hoard 40% of Freshwater Reserves
From F-16s to New Glide Bombs: Ukraine Expands Its Air Arsenal Despite Russian Skepticism
Russia Puts German Journalist on Wanted List Over Nazi Question to Zelensky
Washington Turns Up Pressure on Iran — But China and the UAE Face Crucial Choice
Russia Plans New Nuclear Power Boom With 30 GW of Capacity Across the Country
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.