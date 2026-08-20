Russia Plans New Nuclear Power Boom With 30 GW of Capacity Across the Country

Russia plans to expand the geographical reach of its nuclear power plants across the country, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on nuclear energy, the Kremlin press service said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by SoftED, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Smolensk NPP 2013-05-07

The president outlined plans to add around 30 gigawatts of nuclear generation capacity, including small nuclear power plants. He said the expansion would “not only replace power units that will gradually reach the end of their service life, but also significantly increase the overall capacity of Russia’s nuclear generation sector.”

Russia to Expand Nuclear Power Into New Regions

“What is particularly important is that we plan to expand the geographical reach of power-unit construction. Modern nuclear power plants producing affordable, clean electricity will appear in the Urals, Siberia and the Far East,” Putin said.

He described Russia as the only country in the world with expertise covering the entire nuclear energy chain. Putin stressed that competition in the global nuclear power industry remains intense and said Russia must strengthen its technological leadership by “constantly improving the safety of nuclear generation and increasing the economic efficiency of its operations.”

Moscow Pushes Standardized Large and Small Reactors

“It is important to ensure technological readiness for the design and construction of nuclear power plants — both large and small — and to have a range of standardized power units that can be assembled serially, almost on a conveyor-belt basis,” Putin said.

Last autumn, Putin announced plans for serial production of small land-based and floating nuclear power plants. At the time, he also said Russia intended to launch the world’s first nuclear power system with a closed fuel cycle in the Tomsk region, describing it as “a truly revolutionary development.”

“What does this mean? It means that practically the entire volume — 95% — of spent nuclear fuel will be reused repeatedly in reactors,” Putin explained at the time.

Closed Fuel Cycle Could Address Waste and Uranium Supply

According to Putin, the technology could eventually make it possible to virtually eliminate the problem of accumulating radioactive waste and “essentially remove the issue of uranium availability.”