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25-Year Wait Ends: Bank of Russia Streamlines Convertible Bond Issuance

Russia

The Bank of Russia has proposed new measures to simplify the issuance of convertible bonds—hybrid debt instruments that can be transformed into equity shares under specific conditions. This regulatory move aims to remove long-standing technical and legal barriers that have limited the use of these securities in the Russian market.

The Bank of Russia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ludvig14, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
The Bank of Russia

The initiative comes as the market experiences a shift in liquidity. Market experts have noted a record outflow from traditional bonds, prompting a search for alternative capital attraction formats. For issuing companies, convertible bonds provide a mechanism to plan capital structure and define exact timelines for the transition from debt to equity participation.

Evgeny Kogan, investment banker and founder of Bitkogan: "Convertible bonds are a beneficial instrument for both issuers and investors. For companies, they provide a clear understanding of the terms and timing of conversion. For investors, it is a protected asset with limited downside risk but no limit on growth."

According to Kogan, the adoption of these instruments has been a subject of discussion for approximately 25 years, though implementation was previously hindered by legal complexities. He noted that if the Central Bank has now finalized the necessary documentation, it represents a significant development for the financial sector.

The push toward hybrid instruments coincides with broader retail investor activity. Data for the second quarter shows a substantial increase in contributions to Individual Investment Accounts (IIS). Simultaneously, private investors are increasing their positions in the corporate sector to diversify portfolios during periods of volatility.

While the regulator focuses on the convertible bond market, it is also developing rules for the accounting of digital currencies to maintain the stability of professional market participants. Additionally, the central counterparty continues to revise risk parameters to ensure secure clearing operations.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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