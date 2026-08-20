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Russian Borrowers Drowning: Cash Loans Skyrocket 45% as Savings Vanish

Russia

Russian households took out 487 billion rubles (roughly about $6 billion) in cash loans in a single month, a 45 percent increase from the same month a year earlier, according to data cited by the Mash Money channel and analyzed by economist and financial analyst Alexander Lezhava in a comment to Pravda.Ru. Over the first seven months of the current year, total cash lending reached 2.81 trillion rubles, and the average loan size rose to 216,000 rubles.

Raising a loan
Photo: flickr.com by David Goehring, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Raising a loan

Lezhava attributes the surge to households using credit to sustain accustomed spending levels while their own funds fall short. At the same time, banks continue to expand lending despite regulatory constraints because they are driven by profit motives. Many borrowers are rolling over existing obligations taken at lower rates into new, more expensive loans, a pattern that does not reduce the underlying debt burden.

"People simply don't have money, and they try to solve their problems with loans. Banks need profit, so they are willing to lend despite some tightening. In the end, the banks' desire to earn and citizens' desire to somehow maintain their usual standard of living lead to rising indebtedness," Lezhava said.

Grace periods of two to six months, depending on the bank, temporarily mask the true weight of debt service. When those periods expire, borrowers will face the full cost of interest payments and principal repayment. Lezhava warns that the global trend toward tighter monetary policy will compel the Bank of Russia to keep raising its key rate, making new borrowing — including for vacations or large purchases — increasingly risky for family budgets. The regulator is already preparing measures that would require banks to verify borrower incomes more rigorously in the coming years.

"Rising rates on world markets will inevitably pull the Bank of Russia into similar steps. All central banks will be forced to issue and raise interest rates. The only difference will be in the pace and scale of these measures," Lezhava summarized.

The data reflect lending volumes reported by Mash Money for a single recent month and a seven-month cumulative total; no revised or final statistical release from the Central Bank of Russia is cited. The outlook for interest rates and regulatory changes remains a forecast, not a confirmed policy decision.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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