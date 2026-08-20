Cleanup project clears derelict ship from Tiksi seabed after months

The removal of the sunken research vessel Okeanolog from the waters of the Arctic sea port of Tiksi has been completed, the Ministry of Transport of the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) reported.
Salvage operations began in May 2026. On August 18, 2026, the dismantled sections of the hull and scrap metal were transported to Yakutsk for recycling.
The operation was conducted under the federal "General Cleanup" project. By 2030, authorities plan to raise and dispose of an additional 12 sunken objects in the Tiksi port area.
The clearance of the seabed from derelict vessels is intended to reduce environmental pressure on the Arctic ecosystem and to improve navigation safety in the region.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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