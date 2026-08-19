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California red scale found in South African oranges in Russia

Russia

Red scale (Aonidiella aurantii), a quarantine pest, has been detected in a shipment of oranges at a wholesale distribution center in Kirov, Russia. Russian agricultural inspectors found the harmful insect in a viable state within a consignment weighing over a ton. The affected produce originated in South Africa and entered the region via the Leningrad Oblast.

Aonidiella aurantii or red scale
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by VictorCegarra, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Aonidiella aurantii or red scale

While the pest does not pose a direct health risk to consumers, it is capable of spreading rapidly through infected fruit and plant material. In response to the discovery, Rosselkhoznadzor, Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance, mandated that the batch of oranges could be sold only after thorough washing with warm water. This measure aims to mitigate the risk of further infestation.

Escalating Pest Detections

Official statistics from Rosselkhoznadzor indicate a concerning increase in the detection of this specific pest within the region. The data highlights a growing challenge in preventing the introduction and spread of quarantine organisms.

Period Number of Incidents Total Volume of Produce
Early 2025 6 45.71 tons
Early 2026 8 48.6 tons

Broadening Supply Chain Concerns

The imported fruits affected by the red scale infestation include not only oranges but also mandarins and pears. These shipments have been traced to multiple origins, including Morocco, South Africa, and domestic production in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. Rosselkhoznadzor inspectors are intensifying their monitoring of all incoming fruit consignments to prevent the further establishment and spread of this quarantine organism within the region.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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