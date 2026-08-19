Fuel Shortages Spread Across Ten Russian Regions as Refineries Shut Down

Gasoline shortages affected at least ten Russian regions in August, creating supply gaps for motorists and farmers. Regional authorities have increased monitoring of gas station sales to manage the scarcity, but officials warn that conditions may worsen in September as several major oil refineries enter scheduled maintenance.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Fuel Canisters

The domestic shortage is compounded by a collapse in imports from Belarus. The Naftan refinery in Novopolotsk is undergoing servicing, which has severely restricted shipments to Russia. In the first half of August, volumes of Belarusian fuel dropped to 21,000 tons, down from previous levels of 165,000 tons.

To mitigate the gap, Russian authorities banned domestic gasoline exports and shifted toward foreign procurement. This adaptation included an import of approximately 30,000 tons of AI-92 from Morocco in late July. Currently, Russia is importing fuel from India, with a recent shipment totaling 68,000 tons and two additional batches expected.

Production levels reached critical lows in July. Daily gasoline output fell to between 75,000 and 80,000 tons, while summer demand stood at 115,000–120,000 tons. This created a daily deficit of 40,000–45,000 tons—nearly 35% of the market's total requirements.

Supply disruptions are linked to both technical maintenance and external attacks. According to Reuters, during the first half of 2026, drone strikes contributed to the loss of a quarter of all refining capacity and nearly a third of gasoline and diesel production volumes.

Facility Status / Capacity Volgograd Refinery Closed since July 31 (5% of total RF refining) Saratov Refinery Closed in August Orsk Refinery Closed since August 11 (5.76 million tons/year)

Evgeny Solntsev, Governor of the Orenburg Region: Orsk Refinery will remain idle for at least six months.

The timing of these shutdowns coincides with the start of the harvest season in September, which typically drives a sharp increase in demand for both gasoline and diesel fuel. This seasonal spike increases the risk of queues at fueling stations.

On August 17, Vice Premier Alexander Novak ordered emergency supply measures for the affected regions. He specifically emphasized the need to control prices at gas stations to protect the agricultural sector. The persistence of these shortages depends on whether imports can successfully replace the lost production volumes during the current repair cycle.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.