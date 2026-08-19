Russian Region Food Survey: Nizhny Novgorod Household Spending Detailed

Residents of the Nizhny Novgorod region spent an average of 11,867 rubles ($140) per person per month on food in 2025, according to a household survey conducted by Nizhny Novgorodstat, the regional statistics agency. The survey covered 830 households across the region.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Grocery shopping

Meat and meat products accounted for the largest share of the food budget at 27.1%, followed by dairy products at 15.2% and bread and bakery products at 11.6%. The remaining categories were distributed as follows:

Category Share of food budget Fish and fish products 8% Fruits and berries 6.8% Sugar and confectionery 6.5% Beverages (tea, coffee, soft drinks) 5.6%

In physical terms, average monthly consumption per person was highest for dairy products at 25.1 kilograms. Vegetables and melons came to 10.5 kg, meat and meat products to 10.4 kg, bread and bakery products to 8.6 kg, and fruits and berries to 6.8 kg. The monthly ration also included 24 eggs, 2.8 kg of sugar and sweets, 2.3 kg of fish, 3.7 kg of potatoes, and 0.9 kg of vegetable oil.

Caloric intake and population gaps

The average daily caloric intake across the region reached 3,072.5 kilocalories. The data reveal a substantial gap between urban and rural residents: city dwellers consumed 430 kcal more per day, a difference of 15.7%.

The lowest caloric intake was recorded in families with children under 16, at 2,434.2 kcal per day. That figure is 20.7% below the regional average and 32.1% below the intake of households without children.

Valery Kozlov, regional economy and budgets analyst: The caloric gap between households with children and those without points to a structural pressure on family food budgets that is not captured by average per-capita spending alone.

The survey measures reported household expenditure and estimated per-person consumption derived from household-level data. It does not track individual dietary intake, nutritional adequacy, or the extent to which lower caloric figures in families with children reflect different age composition, portion allocation, or financial constraint. The regional statistics agency has not published a breakdown by income quintile or by specific age groups within the household.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.