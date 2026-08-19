World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Region Food Survey: Nizhny Novgorod Household Spending Detailed

Russia

Residents of the Nizhny Novgorod region spent an average of 11,867 rubles ($140) per person per month on food in 2025, according to a household survey conducted by Nizhny Novgorodstat, the regional statistics agency. The survey covered 830 households across the region.

Grocery shopping
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Grocery shopping

Meat and meat products accounted for the largest share of the food budget at 27.1%, followed by dairy products at 15.2% and bread and bakery products at 11.6%. The remaining categories were distributed as follows:

Category Share of food budget
Fish and fish products 8%
Fruits and berries 6.8%
Sugar and confectionery 6.5%
Beverages (tea, coffee, soft drinks) 5.6%

In physical terms, average monthly consumption per person was highest for dairy products at 25.1 kilograms. Vegetables and melons came to 10.5 kg, meat and meat products to 10.4 kg, bread and bakery products to 8.6 kg, and fruits and berries to 6.8 kg. The monthly ration also included 24 eggs, 2.8 kg of sugar and sweets, 2.3 kg of fish, 3.7 kg of potatoes, and 0.9 kg of vegetable oil.

Caloric intake and population gaps

The average daily caloric intake across the region reached 3,072.5 kilocalories. The data reveal a substantial gap between urban and rural residents: city dwellers consumed 430 kcal more per day, a difference of 15.7%.

The lowest caloric intake was recorded in families with children under 16, at 2,434.2 kcal per day. That figure is 20.7% below the regional average and 32.1% below the intake of households without children.

Valery Kozlov, regional economy and budgets analyst: The caloric gap between households with children and those without points to a structural pressure on family food budgets that is not captured by average per-capita spending alone.

The survey measures reported household expenditure and estimated per-person consumption derived from household-level data. It does not track individual dietary intake, nutritional adequacy, or the extent to which lower caloric figures in families with children reflect different age composition, portion allocation, or financial constraint. The regional statistics agency has not published a breakdown by income quintile or by specific age groups within the household.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia summons Japanese Ambassador after diplomatic clash over Kuril Islands
World
Russia summons Japanese Ambassador after diplomatic clash over Kuril Islands
Patriot Footage Under Scrutiny: German Launcher, Empty Missiles and Missing Evidence
Columnists
Patriot Footage Under Scrutiny: German Launcher, Empty Missiles and Missing Evidence
Popular
Patriot Footage Under Scrutiny: German Launcher, Empty Missiles and Missing Evidence

A recent report about an allegedly abandoned Patriot launcher near Kyiv has prompted questions over the system’s German configuration, missile containers, camouflage and visible signs of combat use.

Patriot Footage Under Scrutiny: German Launcher, Empty Missiles and Missing Evidence
Russia summons Japanese Ambassador after diplomatic clash over Kuril Islands
Russia summons Japanese Ambassador after diplomatic clash over Kuril Islands
Latvia Wants Billions to Pay for Its 'Frontline State' Status — Will Europe Agree?
Russia grows LNG carrier fleet to 19 vessels by August 2026
Europe Is Running Out of Water: Rivers Shrink, Nuclear Plants Cut Output, Cities Cut Supplies Andrey Mihayloff Putin Orders Modernization of Damaged Facilities as Russia’s Economy Absorbs Wave of Drone Attacks Anton Kulikov Gaza is the Defining Moral Crisis of Our Time Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Your phone's secret attack: How HEV light is aging your face and disrupting sleep
Yellowstone Tremors: Biggest Quake This Year Recorded
Flight crews face higher radiation cancer risks than radiology professionals
Flight crews face higher radiation cancer risks than radiology professionals
Last materials
Singapore's Price Tag: Beyond the glitz, a budget reality check
The Real Mediterranean Diet: What Ancient Civilizations Actually Ate
Putin Orders Modernization of Damaged Facilities as Russia’s Economy Absorbs Wave of Drone Attacks
Honeysuckle neglect: A costly mistake that halves next year's harvest
California red scale found in South African oranges in Russia
Harvesting and Preparing Onions for Long-Term Winter Storage
Leather Jackets 2026: Goodbye Biker Style!
Shorter Sleep, Still Alert: The ADRB1 Gene's Surprising Role Revealed
Bacterial Protein Profiles Shift During Plant Root Colonization
Fuel Shortages Spread Across Ten Russian Regions as Refineries Shut Down
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.