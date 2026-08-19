Researchers Map Marine Ecosystem Shifts in Okhotsk and Bering Seas

Scientists from Sevastopol and the Russian Far East have completed a joint expedition across the Okhotsk and Bering Seas. The team surveyed over 30 stations, collecting hundreds of hydrobiont samples to create a detailed biosphere profile of this Pacific Ocean sector. The study aims to determine how water productivity changes and the resulting implications for regional ecology and commercial fishing.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by JukoFF, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Freezing waters of the Sea of Okhotsk. Magadan

Plankton as an Ecosystem Indicator

Researchers focus on phyto- and zooplankton because these organisms form the base of the marine food pyramid. Their composition and abundance dictate which commercial fish species will inhabit these latitudes in the coming years and in what quantities.

Andrey Kelip, Junior Researcher at the Institute of Biology of the Southern Seas and Ocean (InBЮM) RAN: "By examining the state of phytoplankton and zooplankton, we can assess sea productivity and determine future commercial species, their condition, and abundance—this is vital for the fishing industry."

The team is specifically tracking the northward migration of southern species. As ocean temperatures rise, tropical and subtropical organisms are expanding their ranges. Identifying these migrants in the collected material allows scientists to forecast ecosystem transformations decades into the future.

Chlorophyll Anomalies Near the Kuril Islands

Field measurements revealed a sharp disparity in chlorophyll concentrations—the primary pigment of phytoplankton—between adjacent islands of the Kuril chain. Samples taken from neighboring locations showed extremes ranging from high concentrations to near-zero levels.

Stefan Pospelov, Lead Engineer of the Marine Ecosystems Functioning Department at InBЮM RAN: "We traveled along the Kurils, and on one island there might be a great deal of chlorophyll, while on another there is zero. Practically within the margin of error. It is interesting to understand why this happens and look at the currents."

This variance suggests that local hydrodynamics—including currents, upwellings, and the mixing of water masses—play a more decisive role in productivity than geographical proximity. Analyzing these mechanisms is now a priority for data processing.

Natural Cycles vs. Human Impact

The expedition findings emphasize that not every negative marine phenomenon is caused by human activity. Periodic fluctuations in fish populations often stem from natural causes, such as weather anomalies, migration cycles, and current behavior. Establishing this natural background is necessary to avoid attributing inherent ecosystem variability to anthropogenic environmental damage.

Biotechnology and Genetic Research

Laboratory analysis will take several months, utilizing genetic methods to study benthic fungi. Researchers indicate that these microorganisms may lead to the development of new pharmacological drugs and biological agents for cleaning oil spills from water. The team expects to identify species previously unknown to science.

Professional Development in Marine Science

The expedition served as field practice for junior staff from InBЮM. Through cooperation agreements with other Russian oceanological centers, Sevastopol-based scientists operate across various water bodies, including the Atlantic, Black Sea, Arctic, and Antarctic.

Svetlana Krasheninnikova, Head of the Marine Ecosystems Functioning Department at InBЮM RAN: "Our young colleagues now have the opportunity to work in various seas and oceans because we maintain close cooperation with different Russian institutes."

The institute notes that such rotational field experience is critical for maintaining professional competencies, as simulation cannot replace direct observation methods.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.