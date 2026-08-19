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Shocking Connection: Kostroma Will Finally See Direct Trains to Moscow

Russia

Kostroma is slated for integration into Moscow's high-speed ground transport network as part of the Central Transport Hub (CTU) development. The city will be a terminal point for the fifth Moscow Central Diameter (MCD-5), establishing a direct rail link between the Kostroma region and the capital via Yaroslavl by 2035.

The Lastochka train from Kostroma to Moscow arrived at the Rostov-Yaroslavsky railway station.
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sportsmentos, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
The Lastochka train from Kostroma to Moscow arrived at the Rostov-Yaroslavsky railway station.

The project is divided into two phases. The first priority, scheduled for completion by 2030, focuses on launching trains with intervals of up to 30 minutes to Kaluga, Tula, Vladimir, Ivanovo, Smolensk and Tver. Kostroma and Ryazan are designated for the second stage of network expansion.

The planned MCD-5 route spans multiple regions and cities—extending from Kostroma and Yaroslavl through Sergiev Posad, Pushkino and Moscow to Domodedovo, Kashira and Novomoskovsk in the Tula region. On the preliminary Moscow Metro map, the Kostroma direction is marked in green.

Fare costs are calculated based on distance. According to 2023 estimates, the tariff consists of a base boarding fee plus a recurring charge for every 10 kilometers traveled:

Parameter Amount (Rubles)
Boarding fee ~65
Per 10 km 30
Estimated total: Kostroma—Moscow (~340 km) ~1,000

These figures are subject to change by the time of launch due to inflation. For residents of the Kostroma region, the commissioning of MCD-5 is expected to eliminate the need for transfers and reduce total travel time to Moscow.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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