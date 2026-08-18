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St. Petersburg Metro plans to open over 30 new stations by 2040

Russia

The St. Petersburg Metro has released a strategic expansion map detailing the network's development through 2040. The plan, included in the 2025 report, schedules the commissioning of more than 30 new stations and several electric depots across all lines.

Tekhnologichesky Institut metro station, Saint Petersburg
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Florstein (Web:WikiPhotoSpace, Telegram:WikiPhoto.Space), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Tekhnologichesky Institut metro station, Saint Petersburg

The first scheduled opening is the Ligovsky Prospekt-2 exit in 2028. By 2030, the city plans to launch eight stations—Kamenka, Bogatyrskaya, Suvorovskaya, Znamennaya, Ligovsky Prospekt-2, Karetnaya, Zastavskaya, and Bronevaya—alongside the Krasnoselskoye depot.

Dmitry Vasilyev, General Director of JSC Metrostroy Northern Capital: By 2030, the share of residents living within walking distance of metro stations will increase to 41.9%.

Timeline and Infrastructure Scope

Following the initial phase, a second major block of infrastructure is slated for 2034. This includes the Kolomyazhskaya, Magistral No. 31, Shuvalovsky Prospekt, Morskoy Fasad, Gavan, and Kudrovo stations, as well as the Kolomyazhskoye depot.

Further expansion continues through the late 2030s:

  • 2035: Opening of Ulyanka, Aviagorodok, and Pulkovo stations, including the Pulkovo depot.
  • 2037: Addition of Ulitsa Doblosti, Petergofsky Shosse, Brestskaya, and Sosnovaya Polyana.
  • 2040: Completion of long-term projects including Bolshoy Prospekt-2, Lesnaya-2, Arsenalnaya, Bestuzhevskaya, Ploshchad Kalinina, two stations on Polyustrovsky Prospekt, Aleksandrino, Prospekt Marshala Zhukova, and the Kalininskoye depot.

Financing and Administration

Funding for these works is centered in a targeted investment program for 2026-2028. The total allocated budget for this period is 201.7 billion rubles, with expenditures increasing toward the end of the window.

Funding Source Operational Authority
St. Petersburg budget (primary), with potential federal and private funds State Unitary Enterprise (GUP) St. Petersburg Metro

Valery Kozlov, an expert in regional economics and investment, stated that this financing schedule reflects a strategic decision to use the transport framework as a driver for the development of outskirts and new territories.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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