Fuel Shortages Affect Most Filling Stations Across Russia

Fuel shortages have affected the majority of filling stations across Russia, with data from the "GdeBenz" application showing that fuel is available at only 28.1% of the country's gas stations. The shortage has been recorded in Moscow as well.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Filling station

In the Smolensk region, authorities and relevant agencies are discussing state regulation measures for fuel distribution. Officials are considering limiting the volume of gasoline sales to individuals and banning the filling of canisters.

One proposed scenario involves managing queues at gas stations using an "even-odd" system—a mechanism where the right to refuel depends on the last digit of a vehicle's state registration number.

Simultaneously, the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) is addressing artificial deficits and price manipulations. The agency has issued 68 warnings for violations of antimonopoly legislation.

The FAS is currently reviewing 41 cases involving potential cartel agreements among suppliers and the abuse of dominant market positions in the fuel sector.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.