Wind energy in Dagestan and Stavropol grew 22% in early 2026

Wind energy generation in Dagestan and the Stavropol Territory rose 22% during the first five months of 2026, reaching 945.5 million kWh compared to 777.7 million kWh over the same period last year.
The increase is primarily attributed to the commissioning of the Novolakskaya Wind Power Plant (WPP) in Dagestan. The facility has a total capacity of 300 MW, divided into two stages: the first queue provides 152.5 MW and the second delivers 147.5 MW.
|Period
|Generation (million kWh)
|First 5 months, 2025
|777.7
|First 5 months, 2026
|945.5
According to data from Dagestanskaya Pravda, the volume of green energy fed into the grid reached 16.2 million kWh by the end of the first half of 2026—a 13.8% increase over 2025 results.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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