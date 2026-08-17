Fuel shortages in Nizhny Novgorod trigger panic buying and station closures

Fuel availability has deteriorated across the Nizhny Novgorod region over the past week, characterized by a 20% drop in deliveries to Lukoil gas stations. The regional Ministry of Energy and Housing and Communal Services confirmed these shortages after residents reported gaps in supply via social media.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Petr Ermilin is licensed under Все права защищены A long line of cars at a fuel station

The reduction in volume has forced several stations to operate with intermittent shutdowns. This pattern triggered panic buying, resulting in "cascade" closures—a mechanism where queues from closed stations migrate to active ones, accelerating the depletion of remaining reserves. To manage the chaos, volunteers were deployed to key fueling points on August 13 to organize queues and provide drivers with status updates.

The disruption has also prompted changes in retail policy. Gazpromneft has reintroduced limits on fuel sales for vehicle tanks and specialized containers, reversing a previous decision to lift such restrictions.

Regional Ministry of Energy and Housing and Communal Services: Authorities are requesting that motorists adhere to an "odd-even" system based on the last digit of their license plates to lower peak demand and expedite the return to normal operations.

Supply volatility coincides with rising costs for consumers. Data indicates that gasoline prices in the region increased by 14% during the first half of the year.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.