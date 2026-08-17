Hybrid car registrations in Saint Petersburg surge by 143%

Hybrid vehicle registrations in Saint Petersburg surged to 4,288 units during the first seven months of 2026—a 143% increase compared to the same period last year. According to data from Autostat-Info, these vehicles now account for 11.5% of total city car sales, up from a previous share of 5%.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Retired electrician, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Geely EX5

The growth is driven by an expanding range of Chinese manufacturer offerings and the continued development of local charging infrastructure. Voyah led the market with 1,015 registrations, primarily supported by the Free crossover, which accounted for 859 units.

Brand Registrations Voyah 1,015 Evolute 527 Geely 509 Mercedes-Benz 331 LiXiang 232

Rounding out the top ten were Audi (221), Zeekr (188), Land Rover (161), Exlantix (147), and GAC (146). Market dynamics also show specific demand for the Changan Qiyuan A06 hybrid liftback, with 175 units registered in a single month. Notably, this model is entering the market via alternative channels where buyers handle customs clearance, as Changan's official representative has not announced the vehicle.

Tax Incentives and Regional Policy

Since late June, Saint Petersburg has implemented a 0% transport tax rate for owners of electric and gas-powered vehicles. This incentive is valid through 2031 and applies to both private individuals and corporate entities. The updated legislation removes previous restrictions regarding engine power, registration dates, or the country of origin.

National Market Scale

At the federal level, the fleet consisted of approximately 112,000 plug-in hybrids and 80,000 fully electric vehicles by the start of 2026. By the end of the first quarter, the total number of such vehicles in Russia exceeded 200,000 units, with nearly 16,000 additions occurring within that three-month window alone.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.