Trans-Siberian Railway tunnel project: Four lanes to expand

Construction is underway on a tunnel beneath the Trans-Siberian Railway in the Novovyatsky district of Kirov to link two halves of the neighborhood. Workers have already excavated the pit to its design depth and installed 64 of the 73 pipes required for the protective screen.

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The project includes expanding Sovetskaya Street on both sides of the railway line. Once completed, both the tunnel and the access roads will feature four lanes. A workforce of 125 people is currently operating at the site daily.

Ruslan Tsukanov, Chairman of the Kirov Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs: The railway has divided the district for decades, creating inconveniences for residents, and this new facility will resolve that problem.

The project is funded by the federal budget under the "Infrastructure for Life" national project. While the official contract sets the completion deadline for December 2027, Ruslan Tsukanov stated that work is ahead of schedule and the tunnel could open as early as summer 2027.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru<///a>.