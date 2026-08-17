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Fuel shortages in Orenburg Region lead to retail purchase limits

Russia

The Russian government has ordered oil companies to increase fuel deliveries to the Orenburg region after the territory was flagged as having a critical shortage of lubricants and fuels.

Petrol tank
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Petrol tank

The directive followed a meeting led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. The primary issue identified is a deficit at retail gas stations, which has forced operators to impose limits on the volume of fuel individual customers can purchase per transaction.

Evgeny Solntsev, Governor of Orenburg Region: "Fuel supply in the Orenburg region is in the center of attention of federal authorities."

While retail consumers face restrictions, the impact has not extended to the agricultural sector. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture confirmed that farmers in the region have sufficient fuel reserves, ensuring that the harvest campaign continues without disruption.

Sector Supply Status
Retail Gas Stations Deficit—volume limits imposed
Agricultural Complex (APC) Sufficient—harvest proceeding normally

Parallel to the supply crisis, the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has detected unjustified price hikes across several federal subjects. The agency has initiated administrative proceedings to address these pricing violations.

Alexander Novak has mandated that oil companies and relevant government agencies implement immediate measures to stabilize logistics and deliveries in vulnerable regions.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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