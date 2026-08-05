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Real Wages In Kursk Region Rise 14.3 Percent By May 2026

Russia

Average nominal wages in the Kursk region reached 80,477.9 rubles ($990) for the period of January to May 2026, according to Kurkstat data. This represents a real increase of 14.3% compared to the first half of 2025.

Rusia 5,000 ruble notes
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Rusia 5,000 ruble notes

For the month of May specifically, the average accrued salary was 81,748.9 rubles ($1,000), marking a 9.7% increase over the corresponding figure from May of the previous year. Data suggests this upward trend is associated with a persistent shortage of personnel in the real sector of the economy, particularly for production workers and qualified specialists.

Highest Paying Sectors

The highest earnings are concentrated in capital-intensive and technologically complex industries. The top seven sectors by average monthly salary include:

Industry Average Salary (thousand rubles)
Tobacco products manufacturing 158.6 ($1,964)
Metallurgical production 150.2 ($1,860)
Financial and insurance activities 136.3 ($1,684)
Construction 120.4 ($1,490)
Mining 119.7 ($1,482)
Machinery and equipment manufacturing 108.0 ($1,337)
Computers, electronic, and optical products manufacturing 107.4 ($1,330)

The list includes traditional regional industries such as metallurgy and mining alongside high-tech sectors like electronics and instrumentation. The figures for construction are linked to the implementation of federal programs and investment projects, while the financial sector shows steady demand for high-qualification experts.

Distribution and Market Impact

While the 14.3% growth exceeds inflation—indicating a rise in real disposable income—the distribution remains asymmetrical. High-value enterprises drive the average upward, whereas wages in the public sector, trade, small businesses, and social services remain significantly lower.

Regional economist Valeriy Kozlov noted that the dynamics are driven by competition for labor among metallurgical, mining, and high-tech firms, which forces an increase in tariff rates. According to Kozlov, while this increases purchasing power, a gap persists because the public sector and small businesses cannot match these indexation rates.

The impact of these raises is observed in cities such as Kursk, Zheleznogorsk, Kurchatov, and Lgovik, where wage hikes at major plants often extend to contractors and related service providers to maintain staffing levels.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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