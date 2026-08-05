Putin Announces Major Command Changes and Expands Russia's Drone Forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a broad reshuffle of senior military leadership following a meeting with top Defense Ministry officials, introducing new commanders for frontline operational groupings while appointing the head of Russia's newly established Drone Forces.

Photo: Kremlin.Ru by the Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

Putin Unveils New Military Appointments

The meeting brought together Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, and senior commanders responsible for Russia's military groupings operating in the conflict zone.

During the session, Putin requested an updated assessment of the military situation before announcing a series of personnel changes aimed at strengthening command and logistical coordination.

One of the key appointments saw Valery Solodchuk placed in charge of all Defense Ministry logistics services, consolidating responsibility for military supply and support under a single command.

Putin described Solodchuk as one of Russia's most talented military commanders, expressing confidence that his frontline experience would help improve the organization and delivery of equipment and supplies to troops.

New Commander Named for Russia's Drone Forces

The president also confirmed the appointment of Denis Lyamin as commander of Russia's newly created Drone Forces, a separate military branch established to oversee the country's expanding use of unmanned systems.

Before his promotion, Lyamin served as chief of staff of the Center operational grouping. Putin praised his performance and said he expected the general to play a leading role in developing the new branch into a fully operational military force.

Changes to Frontline Operational Commands

Putin also announced changes to the leadership of two major operational groupings.

Pyotr Bolgarev was appointed acting commander of the East grouping, replacing Colonel General Andrei Ivanayev. The president praised the formation's recent operations, saying it had advanced at a pace deserving of the highest recognition.

Ivanayev, in turn, was appointed commander of the Center grouping, one of Russia's principal operational formations. According to Putin, the unit plays a central role in operations aimed at establishing control over the Donetsk People's Republic.

President Thanks Military Leadership

Addressing the newly appointed commanders, Putin thanked them for their previous service and expressed confidence that their combat experience, leadership skills and professional expertise would help them succeed in their new assignments.

He also asked the officers to convey his gratitude to the soldiers and commanders serving under their command for their continued military service.